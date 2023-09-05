Netflix Daredevil Director Confirms Plans for Marvel's Canceled Defenders Spinoff

Though the shows produced by Marvel Television were once said to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the outfit's properties largely remained self-contained and separate from those released by Marvel Studios. The DefendersVerse was one example, an arrangement with Netflix that allowed Marvel Television to carve out its own little niche with characters from Marvel's street-level stable.

Things started out with Daredevil, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage before launching a spinoff with The Punisher and a massive team-up featuring The Defenders. Another show that was in the works before Marvel Studios absorbed Marvel TV was a Daughters of the Dragon spinoff featuring both Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) and Misty Knight (Simone Messick).

"Yes, absolutely. There was some relationship building in the episode, starting with the boxing ring training," Daredevil and Luke Cage helmer Marc Jobst said in a recent chat with THR. "That culminated in Colleen deliberately leading Misty into a fight to get over her self-pity, knowing that Misty would rise to it, which she did. The two of them going off into the smoke and bokeh as a definite twosome was a nod to the potential of Daughters of the Dragon."

Will Jessica Henwick's Colleen Wing return?

Should Wing return as the MCU's Iron Fist, Iron Fist star Finn Jones would be A-OK with that. In an interview with ComicBook.com last year, Jones told us he'd love to see Henwick back in the saddle.

"It would be nice to see Colleen come back and still have that Iron Fist as well," Jones said at the time. "I think it would be cool if she showed up in Shang-Chi and still had the Iron Fist. There's so much possibility that you can do with this fromwhere we left off for season two."

