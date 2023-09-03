Netflix Now Streaming All Four Jaws Movie
The entire Jaws saga is now available to stream on Netflix
Friday marked the start of the month of September, and the start of a new month always means a bunch of new arrivals of Netflix. September is now different. On Friday, Netflix added dozens of new titles to its streaming roster, including a popular summer horror franchise. Jaws, the Steven Spielberg film that kicked off the modern blockbuster era, is an all-time horror film that kicked off an entire franchise, though the other entries aren't nearly as popular.
If you've never seen the Jaws series in its entirety, Netflix is now offering you the opportunity. All four films in the Jaws franchise were added to Netflix on September 1st, so all the entire series can be streamed in one place. Jaws, Jaws 2, Jaws 3, and Jaws: The Revenge are all available now.
As far as horror goes, the Jaws films are the only major new additions on Netflix early in the month. That said, the September 1st wave of new titles was heavy on comedy, bringing in films like Baby Mama, Couples Retreat, Superbad, National Security, and Miss Congeniality.
What's New on Netflix
The Jaws films were just a few of the new titles that made their way to Netflix on September 1st. You can check out the full list of new additions below!
8 Mile
Arrival
Baby Mama
Couples Retreat
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Fences
Field of Dreams
Hacksaw Ridge
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Kung Fu Panda 2
Land of the Lost
Matilda
Miss Congeniality
National Security
One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia
One Piece Episode of East blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates' Great Adventure
One Piece Episode of Skypiea
One Piece Film: Gold
One Piece Heart of Gold
One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace's Death! Luffy's Vow to His Friends
Public Enemies
S.W.A.T.: Season 6
Stand by Me
Superbad
U-571
Up in the Air
Vice
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Woody Woodpecker
A Day and a Half (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM
Disenchantment: Part 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Friday Night Plan (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM
Happy Ending (NL) -- NETFLIX FILM
Love is Blind: After the Altar: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Will you be checking out the Jaws films on Netflix this month? What other new additions are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments!
You can check out the full September streaming calendar here.