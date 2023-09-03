Netflix Now Streaming All Four Jaws Movie

Friday marked the start of the month of September, and the start of a new month always means a bunch of new arrivals of Netflix. September is now different. On Friday, Netflix added dozens of new titles to its streaming roster, including a popular summer horror franchise. Jaws, the Steven Spielberg film that kicked off the modern blockbuster era, is an all-time horror film that kicked off an entire franchise, though the other entries aren't nearly as popular.

If you've never seen the Jaws series in its entirety, Netflix is now offering you the opportunity. All four films in the Jaws franchise were added to Netflix on September 1st, so all the entire series can be streamed in one place. Jaws, Jaws 2, Jaws 3, and Jaws: The Revenge are all available now.

As far as horror goes, the Jaws films are the only major new additions on Netflix early in the month. That said, the September 1st wave of new titles was heavy on comedy, bringing in films like Baby Mama, Couples Retreat, Superbad, National Security, and Miss Congeniality.

What's New on Netflix

The Jaws films were just a few of the new titles that made their way to Netflix on September 1st. You can check out the full list of new additions below!

8 Mile

Arrival

Baby Mama

Couples Retreat

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fences

Field of Dreams

Hacksaw Ridge

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Kung Fu Panda 2

Land of the Lost

Matilda

Miss Congeniality

National Security

One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia

One Piece Episode of East blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates' Great Adventure

One Piece Episode of Skypiea

One Piece Film: Gold

One Piece Heart of Gold

One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace's Death! Luffy's Vow to His Friends

Public Enemies

S.W.A.T.: Season 6

Stand by Me

Superbad

U-571

Up in the Air

Vice

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Woody Woodpecker

A Day and a Half (SE) -- NETFLIX FILM

Disenchantment: Part 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Friday Night Plan (IN) -- NETFLIX FILM

Happy Ending (NL) -- NETFLIX FILM

Love is Blind: After the Altar: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Will you be checking out the Jaws films on Netflix this month? What other new additions are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments!

You can check out the full September streaming calendar here.