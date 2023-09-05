Forgotten Dwayne Johnson Movie Rising Through Netflix Top 10

It doesn't matter what movie or TV show his name is on, The Rock always delivers when one of his titles appears on Netflix. Dwayne Johnson is the producer and one of the stars of Red Notice, the biggest movie in Netflix history. His HBO series, Ballers, has been a recent fixture on the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list. Now, one of Johnson's earlier films is not only streaming on Netflix, but making a big impression on subscribers.

Snitch, the 2013 film from Angel Has Fallen director Ric Roman Waugh, was just added to Netflix at the start of the month, The film stars Johnson as a suburban father taking matters into his own hands as he tries to lessen his son's prison sentence. While Snitch may not be one of Johnson's most well-known efforts, it is certainly clicking for Netflix users this week.

Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Snitch in the second overall position, behind only new romantic comedy Love Again. Given Johnson's history with Netflix, it wouldn't be a shock to see Snitch take over the top spot.

