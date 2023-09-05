Forgotten Dwayne Johnson Movie Rising Through Netflix Top 10
Snitch, a 2013 movie starring Dwayne Johnson, is making big waves on Netflix after its arrival last week.
It doesn't matter what movie or TV show his name is on, The Rock always delivers when one of his titles appears on Netflix. Dwayne Johnson is the producer and one of the stars of Red Notice, the biggest movie in Netflix history. His HBO series, Ballers, has been a recent fixture on the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list. Now, one of Johnson's earlier films is not only streaming on Netflix, but making a big impression on subscribers.
Snitch, the 2013 film from Angel Has Fallen director Ric Roman Waugh, was just added to Netflix at the start of the month, The film stars Johnson as a suburban father taking matters into his own hands as he tries to lessen his son's prison sentence. While Snitch may not be one of Johnson's most well-known efforts, it is certainly clicking for Netflix users this week.
Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Snitch in the second overall position, behind only new romantic comedy Love Again. Given Johnson's history with Netflix, it wouldn't be a shock to see Snitch take over the top spot.
You can check out a rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
"Still grieving her fiancee's death, an artist texts her deepest thoughts to his phone and forms a bond with the man who receives them by chance."
"Hoping to reduce his teenage son's mandatory 10-year federal prison sentence, a suburban father goes undercover to take down a violent drug dealer."
"BFFs Stacy and Lydia are both planning epic bat mitzvahs. But it all unravels when a popular boy — and middle school drama — threaten to ruin everything."
"Called 'mesmerizing' by Rolling Stone, this sci-fi gem from director Denis Villeneuve about aliens landing on Earth earned eight Oscar nominations."
"Four couples go on a group rate to an all-inclusive tropical retreat without realizing relationship counseling is a mandatory part of the package."
"During World War II, Army medic and conscientious objector Desmond Doss becomes an unlikely hero on an Okinawa battlefield without bearing arms."
"In a gleaming, picture-perfect experimental community in the desert, a housewife's life unravels at the seams when she begins to ask unwelcome questions."
"A once-promising baseball player who was denied a shot at the big leagues because of his race comes to terms with his life in 1950s Pittsburgh."
"From making his mark to cementing his legend, this biopic of George Foreman highlights his turn toward faith and an improbable return to the ring."
"A stick-wielding monkey teams with a young girl on an epic quest for immortality, battling demons, dragons gods – and his own ego – along the way."