Transformers Producer Promises G.I. Joe Crossover Is Coming Soon (Exclusive)

Fans of the Transformers and G.I. Joe franchises got quite a treat at the conclusion of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The new Transformers film ended with its lead human character, Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos), getting an invitation to join the ranks of G.I. Joe. Since the movie hit theaters last summer, there's been no word on the future of either live-action franchise, nor when the payoff to that crossover set up will arrive. Fortunately, those involved are still keen on making it happen.

ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Transformers producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura ahead of his latest film, Madame Web. When asked about the Transformers/G.I. Joe crossover, he admitted there was still a lot up in the air, but that it would happen at some point in the future.

"The honest truth is I don't know," di Bonaventura told us. "I know we are going to deliver on the promise we made."

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Sets Up GI Joe Crossover

After the G.I. Joe organization was teased in the final moments of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, director Steven Caple Jr. opened up about how the long-awaited crossover came about in his film.

"Yeah, it was figuring out a way to use the G.I. Joe technology because they're known for their tech," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "I was like, 'Maybe we don't have to go through the classic characters like Snake Eyes and Duke and all these other characters. Maybe there's a way we can use other characters that haven't been utilized as much.' There's different series and editions and different factions of G.I. Joe as well," Caple Jr. said. "There's G.I. Joe: Renegades and different branches of it, too. So I started to play with that, and I pitched versions of it to the studio and the producers. I pitched a direction I wanted to go in and ways to branch out the universe in general. Transformers movies have scope and size, but we've been spending a lot of time here on Earth, so I just think there's more out there. Even in the graphic novels for Transformers, there's other planets and things like that, and I was like, 'We're just thinking too small.' So, if we're going to do movie number eight and nine and ten, maybe there's a way to make this all more expansive and branch out."