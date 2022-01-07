Eternals Star Angelina Jolie Trends After The Weeknd’s Dawn FM Release

Angelina Jolie is trending after fans got to unpacking The Weeknd’s Dawn FM. The latest album from the Canadian Pop artist has the Internet talking. Lots of rumors have been swirling about the duo dating and he seems to confirm those murmurs on “Here We Go… Again.” Tyler the Creator comes through with a guest vocal, but people seem to be obsessed with The Weeknd saying “My new girl, she’s a movie star.” High-profile flings are nothing new for the Grammy Award winner. But, Jolie is an international movie star, photos of the two together sparked a firestorm of speculation when they appeared on social media. These new lyrics have fans of both buzzing and that’s before getting to some of the other surprises on the album. Initial responses to the music seem to be good. But, Jolie has avoided the question last year. During an E! interview for Eternals, the star got asked if her kids were more excited for her entry into the MCU or her friendship with The Weeknd.

“They’re very excited about this film, if that’s what you’re asking,” she said while restraining a smile. It’s been a wild couple of years for the actress.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Catching a lot of fans off-guard is the fact that Jim Carrey provided the narration on the album. The comedian talked about the honor of working with the Grammy-winner on Twitter. “I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night. It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony,” he explained.

Were you surprised to see all the chatter online? Let us know down in the comments!

Shambles

Chaos on the timeline

not abel confirming he bagged angelina jolie pic.twitter.com/XZ54vDppl5 — thought daughter (@emera7d) January 7, 2022

Possibly?!?!

Seems The weekend might have confirmed he's dating Angelina Jolie in this new album. Hmmm — KF🔺 (@badniggafela) January 7, 2022

Great look

Angelina Jolie dating the Weekend and short hair looks great on her pic.twitter.com/8h6bMcmfQK — Sweetheart 🩷 (@Party_Time_wooo) January 7, 2022

Anything is possible

y’all know damn well he ain’t made a whole album abt angelina jolie 💀 don’t get too delusional. — gabi ☆ (@7RNGZZ) January 7, 2022

You read right

Sure did

Wait did The Weeknd just make a song about Angelina Jolie? — tiredt (@targary3nnn) January 7, 2022

What a surprise