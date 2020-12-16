Anna Kendrick Breaks Silence After Twitter Account Hack

✖

Over the weekend Noel and Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick found her Twitter account taken over by unknown and hostile forces as hackers began posting from it. Just before 5:30 p.m. Pacific time the account for the actress began to post a series of offensive messages embedded with racial slurs with almost thirty tweets posted in total over the course of half an hour. Just after 5:45 p.m. however things seemed to be back to normal with the tweets deleted. Now three days later, the actress has posted her first tweet since the hack, taking it all in stride and revealing which celebrity was able to get her help before anyone else.

"Well, the fun thing about getting my Twitter briefly hacked is that people I hadn’t heard from in years reached out to let me know," Kendrick wrote. "So, I guess thank you to my hacker for a little anxiety, and for getting me back in touch with my high school friend James. Cheers....Also shout out to the FIRST person to get me in touch with someone from Twitter before anyone else managed to do anything helpful @THEKIDMERO What a f***ing legend."

Kendrick recently made headlines for her hit HBO Max series Love Life, a romantic comedy anthology series, which was set to debut new episodes weekly but due to user demand ended up releasing them on a much quicker time line. While the show wasn't met with the best reviews, episodes four, five, and six of the series became available on Thursday, June 4th and the remaining four episodes arriving on June 11th. According to HBO Max at the time, they decided to release the episodes early due to the positive reaction from fans.

“HBO Max audiences have fallen in love with Love Life. It’s wonderfully gratifying to see that fans have immediately connected to the show and we are accelerating the release of episodes to meet their demand for more,” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, explained. “We are thrilled to see Love Life emerge as one of the top performers of all content on Max and we love to be able to reward viewers who started watching on day one.”

Those fans also appear to be psyched that Kendrick is back on Twitter and has control of her platform once again.