Anna Kendrick's Twitter Account Hacked, Posts Offensive Tweets

Anna Kendrick's Twitter account is under siege — or, at the very least, was for a short time Saturday night. Shortly before 5:30 p.m. Pacific time, the account for the Noel star began to post a series of offensive messages embedded with racial slurs. Nearly 30 tweets were made from the account, and the actor's bio was changed for roughly half an hour. Sometime after 5:45 p.m., Kendrick's account seemingly returned to normal, with the tweets deleted and her bio returned to normal.

Anna Kendrick really changed after twilight pic.twitter.com/XmGguSq6WW — slowly decomposing (@ohdirony) December 13, 2020

The actor's page had previously been promoting her New York Times Bestselling book Scrappy Little Nobody, a collection of personal essays she wrote. The last tweet Kendrick herself made appears to be on December 1st, after she retweeted a recent statement from Elliot Page.

"Elliot Page's words here are so beautiful and so eloquent, and he is reminding me that we can all be brave and joyful, even when things are scary," Kendrick wrote. "And this year, especially, that reminder is such a GIFT. Sending them love/praise/gratitude/well-wishes etc etc etc etc."

On the movie front, Kendrick last appeared in Trolls World Tour, the Universal that went straight to video earlier this year. The synopsis for that movie can be found below.

