HBO Max Accelerates Release of Anna Kendrick's Original Series Due to Audience Demand

HBO Max finally dropped this week and has had a bit of a lackluster launch. While there are things to look forward to in the future, for example, Zack Snyder's Justice League, the new streaming service didn't launch with a whole lot of exciting new content. One of the biggest early draws was the Friends reunion, but that had to be pushed back due to the pandemic. In addition to the content, some people have found the whole concept to be a bit confusing. However, one new show that has found some success is Anna Kendrick's Love Life, which is a romantic comedy anthology series. While the show hasn't been met with the best reviews (it currently has a 54% on Rotten Tomatoes), there seems to be a high demand for more episodes. In fact, Deadline recently reported that HBO Max plans to drop the rest of the episodes early.

As of Thursday, June 4th, episodes four, five, and six of the series will become available. The rest of the series, which includes a total of ten episodes, will drop on June 11th. According to HBO Max, they have decided to release the episodes early due to the positive reaction from fans. The show currently has an 84% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, so it's definitely appealing to many. Here's what HBO Max said in a statement:

“HBO Max audiences have fallen in love with Love Life. It’s wonderfully gratifying to see that fans have immediately connected to the show and we are accelerating the release of episodes to meet their demand for more,” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, explained. “We are thrilled to see Love Life emerge as one of the top performers of all content on Max and we love to be able to reward viewers who started watching on day one.” You can read a description of the series below:

“From creator and co-showrunner Sam Boyd (In a Relationship), Love Life is about the journey from first love to last love, and how the people we’re with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever. Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect, A Simple Favor) stars in the first season along with Zoë Chao (Downhill, Strangers), Peter Vack (Someone Great, The Bold Type), and Sasha Compere (Miracle Workers, Uncorked).”

If you're confused about the difference between HBO services, HBO Max is a one-stop-shop for all of the Warner Bros. movies and TV shows ranging from Harry Potter to DC Comics titles. HBO remains a part of cable packages, offering films and shows in real-time on a programming schedule. HBO Now allows users to stream HBO to their phones. HBO Go allows an on-demand version of HBO content for mobile devices. You can learn more here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.