Anne Hathaway’s First Villain Role in 6 Years is the Perfect Follow-Up to Sydney Sweeney’s Hit Thriller

You’re about to get a new psychological thriller to change your brain chemistry (if the social reactions are anything to go by). Amazon MGM Studios has delivered on adaptations of Colleen Hoover’s fiction. And following the success of It Ends With Us, Regretting You, and Reminders of Him, the studio is now turning to Hoover’s darkest work yet: the erotic thriller Verity. Not for no reason, the book was likened to the high-energy dread of The Housemaid, which was recently adapted with Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried.

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The official trailer of Verity wastes no time establishing its dark tone and introducing something we’ve seen precious little of: Anne Hathaway playing what appears to be a villain. She infamously played Selina Kyle in The Dark Knight Rises, of course, and her last outing as a true villain came in 2020’s remake of Roald Dahl’s The Witches. In Verity, she plays a role not unlike Seyfried’s Housemaid role, with Johnson as her innocent foil, with the dynamic completed not only by Josh Hartnett, but by a web of secrets that gradually unveil themselves towards an explosive ending. If you loved The Housemaid, this is going to be your new obsession. Here’s the trailer:

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Verity Is Adapting a Beloved Bestselling Novel

Directed by Michael Showalter, Verity centers on Lowen Ashleigh (Dakota Johnson), a struggling writer hired by Jeremy Crawford (Josh Hartnett) to ghostwrite the remaining books in a bestselling series authored by his wife, Verity Crawford (Hathaway), after a mysterious accident leaves her incapacitated. When Lowen arrives at the Crawford estate and uncovers a hidden manuscript packed with disturbing confessions, the assignment spirals into something far more dangerous than a publishing contract. The film reunites Showalter with Hathaway following their collaboration on The Idea of You.

Hoover originally self-published Verity in December 2018, and the novel was later acquired by Grand Central Publishing in 2021 following a surge in popularity. The book went on to land on the New York Times, USA Today, Globe and Mail, and Publishers Weekly bestseller lists, cementing its status as one of the defining commercial novels of its era. Verity was also nominated for a Goodreads Choice Award for Best Romance in 2019. The novel’s core tension generated the kind of passionate reader debate that keeps a book culturally active for years after publication, thanks to an unreliable narrator, a hidden manuscript, and the impossible question of whether Verity is a monster or a victim.

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Verity‘s success depends on two women capable of commanding entirely different registers of sympathy and dread simultaneously. Hathaway, an Academy Award winner, brings the kind of skill required to portray a character whose menace must be legible to the audience while remaining ambiguous to the people around her. Johnson, meanwhile, has built a career on projecting quiet vulnerability that conceals a sharp interior intelligence, a quality Lowen Ashleigh demands on every page. Finally, director Showalter, who guided Jessica Chastain to her Oscar win for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, has a proven ability to extract performance-first work from his casts in character studies built around psychological complexity. To sweeten the deal, Hoover herself serves as a producer on the film, signaling her confidence in how Showalter and screenwriter Nick Antosca have translated her most unsettling work to the screen.

Verity is scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on October 2, 2026. Are you excited to see it? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!