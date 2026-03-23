Sydney Sweeney and Kirsten Dunst To Face Off in Highly Anticipated Sequel to 2025’s Hit Thriller

Sydney Sweeney’s hit 2025 thriller, The Housemaid, is officially getting a sequel — and this time, the actress will be facing off with Kirsten Dunst instead of Amanda Seyfried. An adaptation of Freida McFadden’s bestselling book, The Housemaid hit theaters back in December. The film followed Sweeney’s character, Millie, as she took a job for a wealthy family, only to uncover dark truths hidden within their household. The thriller made almost $400 million on a $35 million budget (via Variety), an impressive haul that made a follow-up inevitable.

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And per Deadline, Sweeney will return in The Housemaid’s Secret, which will adapt the second book in McFadden’s series. She’ll be joined by Kirsten Dunst, who is playing Wendy Garrick. In The Housemaid’s Secret, Millie starts working for the Garricks, becoming increasingly perplexed by the fact that she never actually sees Mrs. Garrick. In fact, the only evidence of her existence is the sound of her crying and the blood on her laundry. These things push Millie to investigate the guest room, which leads to more surprises — and more of McFadden’s signature twists.

Needless to say, viewers can expect another wild ride from The Housemaid’s Secret. Director Paul Feig will return for The Housemaid sequel, as will screenwriter Rebecca Sonnenshine. Michele Morrone is also confirmed to reprise his role as Enzo. And if the follow-up does as well as its predecessor, it’s possible The Housemaid will become a trilogy. After all, there’s still more of the thriller book series to adapt.

The Housemaid Could Become a Movie Trilogy If Its Sequel Succeeds

News of The Housemaid‘s sequel is especially exciting for fans of McFadden’s books, as it indicates a future for Sweeney’s thriller story — and suggests it could become a trilogy, assuming the second film is successful. As of this writing, The Housemaid book series is comprised of three installments, though it’s not clear if McFadden plans to write more in the future. With The Housemaid’s Secret green-lit, it seems inevitable that The Housemaid Is Watching will also make its way to the screen. And even if it doesn’t, thriller movie fans and McFadden readers now have at least one more project to look forward to. There’s currently no word on when The Housemaid’s Secret could debut, but fans of the series will surely be keeping their eyes peeled for any new updates on the upcoming sequel.

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