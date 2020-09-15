Ant-Man 3: Here’s What Jonathan Majors Could Look Like as Kang

✖

Monday started off with a bang as news surfaced Jonathan Majors had been cast in a major villainous role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Moments later, it was revealed the role the Lovecraft Country star is set to play is none other than Kang the Conqueror, the long-time Fantastic Four baddie. As such, it was but a matter of time before fans of the MCU were treated to their first piece of fan art showing those interested how Majors could look in the role. As one might expect, BossLogic was quick to the draw in producing the very art the fans requested.

Little rendition of #jonathanmajors as Kang for today 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wkqd8JoMVL — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) September 15, 2020

Though little has been revealed about the Ant-Man threequel, franchise helmer Peyton Reed has teased the feature being a larger outing than its predecessor. He also revealed the movie would share equal billing for both Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, much like Ant-Man and the Wasp.

“They’re a partnership, and she’s a very, very important part of that,” Reed told Yahoo! last month. “And that was a very gratifying thing, I guess technically we were the first Marvel movie with a female hero in the title of the movie. Finding that balance in that movie, that’s very important to me because that’s very much a men’s playing field, historically. But that’s really, really changing now in a great way."

Ant-Man has been one of the most consistent franchises under the Marvel Studios umbrella, making around $1.1 billion between two movies. 2015's Ant-Man grossed $518.8 million while the sequel followed it up with an additional $623 million. On pace with similar franchises — plus factoring in a massive villain like Kang — it may be reasonable to expect the third Ant-Man movie to finish in the $800 million range, if not higher.

Rudd's also been on a press blitz of late and in one recent chat, he revealed what drew him to the character in the first place. "I'm very, very proud of Ant-Man. I love the character," Rudd said. "When I first learned about Ant-Man, I thought, 'What a weird, interesting, funny ability.' He shrinks and can talk to ants [laughs]."

He added, "I liked that it was a regular guy that seemed to be thrown into this extraordinary world and had to try, and continues to try, to adapt to it all," Rudd said. "And that his struggles are real, and they're human struggles, and it was funny, and it was cool to be a part of such elite company, for sure."

Ant-Man 3 has yet to set a release date.

