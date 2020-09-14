Marvel's Ant-Man 3 Casts Jonathan Majors in Major Role

✖

It looks like the Marvel Cinematic Universe has found its next major villain in the form of one of Hollywood's fastest rising stars. Jonathan Majors, star of HBO's Lovecraft Country and Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods, is reportedly joining the upcoming Ant-Man 3. Majors will join the cast that already includes Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly and will be playing one of the lead roles in the film. While his specific role hasn't been confirmed, Deadline is reporting that Majors will be playing the popular Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror.

If Majors is indeed playing Kang, which seems safe to assume given the initial report from Deadline, this could be a huge development for the future of the MCU franchise. Kang is an incredibly important villain in the comics, and with Thanos making his exit at the end of Avengers: Endgame, this could be the new antagonist for Marvel going forward.

That said, it's important to remember that Kevin Feige and the folks at Marvel Studios don't always adapt directly from the comic books. According to Deadline's Justin Kroll, Kang's role may change in future appearances in the MCU, alluding to the fact that he may not always be a villain. However, when it comes to Ant-Man 3, he's expected to be one of the main antagonists.

Kang's introduction in the MCU at this point makes total sense, given the possibilities opened up by Endgame. In the comics, Kang is a villain that travels throughout time, so the new developments in the MCU have given him a purpose to fulfill.

As for Majors, this is a huge grab for Marvel Studios, considering just how big of a name the actor has become in such a short time. After small roles in Hostiles and White Boy Rick, Majors immediately declared himself a force to be reckoned with in the 2019's acclaimed dramedy The Last Black Man in San Francisco. This year saw Majors stand out opposite Delroy Lindo in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods, and begin his own journey as a leading man with Lovecraft Country on HBO. Majors also has a main role in Jeymes Samuel's upcoming Netflix western The Harder They Fall, which has drawn a significant amount of buzz as it gears up for production.

What do you think of this new casting decision for Marvel? Are you looking forward to seeing Jonathan Majors in the MCU? Let us know in the comments!