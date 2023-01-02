Ant-Man 3 Merchandise Reveals Cassie's New Superhero Name

The next film due out from Marvel Studios is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, meaning the marketing for the film is well underway. The consumer product offerings from Disney are beginning to surface in public, including a series of shirts and other apparel showing off a little more of the film. One of the designs making the rounds online seems to suggest Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) will have a peculiar name when she returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe next month.

In the comics, Cassie dons a few superhero names such as Stature and Stinger. On this available apparel, however, Cassie's name is...simply Cassie. While Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) are named by their superhero names, Cassie is just called out by her real name. See the design for yourself below.

New promotional art for #Quantumania has been revealed and highlights Ant-Man, The Wasp and Cassie!



[Via: @zazzle] pic.twitter.com/66NMht0Vrs — Ant-Man News 🐜 (@AntManNews) January 1, 2023

Ant-Man helmer Peyton Reed confirmed earlier this year Cassie would be 18 years old in the film, given the various time jumps between Ant-Man and the Wasp and Avengers: Endgame.

"When Paul and I started on the first movie, it was the question of, will audiences accept Paul Rudd as a superhero? Will people accept Ant-Man, a guy who shrinks and controls ants, as a character?" Reed questioned with Nerdbunker. "And they have. And that's really gratifying and I think audiences really relate to Scott Lang because he doesn't have superpowers, he's not a super-scientist, he's not a billionaire. He's a regular person who just happens to get caught up in these adventures."

Reed continued, "But I think we've all grown and what we want to do with the movies and how we see the character, the family dynamics, to us, after the events of [Avengers: Infinity War] and Endgame, it really occurred to us, obviously, 'Well, Cassie's going to be 18 in this movie, that's great.' The whole theme is time and how much time he's missed and his main motivation is just, 'I want time with my daughter.' And now he's coming into contact with a villain in this movie, Kang the Conqueror, who has dominion over time, and what does that mean to them?"

The film stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne, Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, and Bill Murray as the film's villain.

Are you excited to see Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.