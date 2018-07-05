The Mandalorian Star Katee Sackhoff Auditioned for Ant-Man and the Wasp Role

✖

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe officially kicked off last weekend, with the debut of WandaVision on Disney+. The new series comes after dozens of feature films and other projects tied to the interconnected franchise, which have courted some major actors and actresses along the way. Still, there have been plenty of instances of stars who got close to joining the MCU -- and it sounds like Battlestar Galactica and Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Katee Sackhoff is among them. In a recent interview with Schmoedown Entertainment Network's The Sith Council podcast, Sackhoff revealed that she did audition for a role in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp.

"I do think I auditioned for Ant-Man and the Wasp at some point, one of the characters," Sackhoff explained.

While Sackhoff doesn't say which character she auditioned for, it could possibly be Ava Starr/Ghost, the superpowered antagonist who was ultimately played by Hannah John-Kamen in the film. The idea that Sackhoff might have auditioned for that film does add a whole new layer to her working with Peyton Reed, who directed the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian. While that episode had been Sackhoff's second live-action outing as her Star Wars Rebels character Bo-Katan Kryse, it was definitely a significant one, especially given her character's pivotal role in the high-octane events of the finale.

"As an almost lifelong Star Wars fan, I don't think I could have lived with myself if I turned down doing that finale," Reed said of the episode in a recent episode of the Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian docuseries. "That was an exciting thing, to have Mando at the center of this rescue mission. And then to have Bo-Katan, and to have Koska, and then to have Fennec, and Cara, making their way through this Imperial ship."

While Sackoff has not been officially confirmed to return for the show's upcoming third season, it does definitely seem like a possibility, especially given the ongoing beef between Bo-Katan and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) over control of the Darksaber.

"I think that there is a little piece of Bo-Katan that I don't think you see coming," Sackhoff shared with Entertainment Tonight in an interview last November. "She's got something else going on in her mind and everything she does is purposeful. And I think that is new for her. She's grown into the role of a leader, and she finally believes she is a leader. And there is an ego that comes with being a leader that may or may not work against her."

Would you have wanted to see Katee Sackhoff appear in Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!