Star Wars: Katee Sackhoff Says Bo-Katan Changed Between Rebels and The Mandalorian

✖

During the most recent episode of The Mandalorian, audiences saw the live-action debut of Bo-Katan Kryze, a character who had previously been seen in the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, with actress Katee Sackhoff recently detailing how the character has changed since those animated appearances. With Clone Wars being set between Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Rebels taking place just a few years before Star Wars: A New Hope, audiences have been able to check it with the figure over multiple decades, including this latest The Mandalorian appearance, which is roughly seven years after Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

"I think that there is a little piece of Bo-Katan that I don't think you see coming," Sackhoff shared with Entertainment Tonight. "She's got something else going on in her mind and everything she does is purposeful. And I think that is new for her. She's grown into the role of a leader, and she finally believes she is a leader. And there is an ego that comes with being a leader that may or may not work against her."

Bo-Katan's debut in the series confirms one of a number of rumors about characters that were reported to appear in the new season of the series, which also included Temuera Morrison (who appeared in the season premiere) and Ahsoka Tano as played by Rosario Dawson. The most recent episode also saw Bo-Katan inform the Mandalorian about Ahsoka Tano, making her debut in the series inevitable.

One of the more surprising components of Bo-Katan's appearance in The Mandalorian is that she hinted that our main character's belief that never removing one's helmet is "The Way," Bo-Katan let him know that this was merely a belief held by a more radical faction of their culture and that she has no problems revealing herself. Fans have known Bo-Katan as a figure who hoped to restore Mandalore to the powerful place it held before it was invaded and destroyed by the Empire, an event known as "The Purge."

Between Sackhoff's comments about the character's evolution and about the ruthlessness she showed the Empire in her live-action debut, it sounds as though we can expect Bo-Katan to both be more brutal in her treatment of what remains of the Empire but also more tactical about her decisions.

Tune in to new episode of The Mandalorian on Fridays.

What do you think of the actress' remarks? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!