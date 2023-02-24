Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Writer Reveals Kang's Real Fate

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's writer revealed if Kang the Conqueror is really dead at the end of the movie. Jeff Loveness spoke to Variety about that wild conclusion to the first chapter of Phase 5. During their conversation, the MCU scribe said that it could be that simple or dovetail into something more down the line. In his words, that might be the end of the conqueror we met down there. But, something far worse is going to continue to take that place. He Who Remains told Loki that "You may hate the dictator, but something far worse is gonna fill that void if you depose of him." And it looks like that wasn't just idle chit-chat from Jonathan Majors' trickster.

"Well, that's the beautiful thing about Kang in the comics. He is defeated a lot. In fact, it's almost comedic how often he loses. The scary thing is that he's not defined by his failure, and he can keep coming back stronger and stronger," Loveness argued. "It's not like you can just blow up the mothership, just beat him once and you're done. He is almost an existential threat, and the more you fight him the worse he's going to get."

The writer added, "That is a fun, post-modernist challenge that is different for a superhero movie, and it's going to present a very complicated challenge for them going forward. It was very hard beating one of these guys. What's going to happen when suddenly the rest of them are aware of what we're doing?"

What's Waiting For The Heroes In Kang Dynasty?

If you think there weren't enough deaths in Quantumania, prepare yourselves because Kang is just getting started. Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis spoke to Loveness this week about Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. In that team-up film, expect the Conqueror to be all over some of your favorite heroes. Not a lot of them have bitten the dust since Avengers: Endgame. From the sounds of the writer's comments to us, that will not be the case when the Council of Kangs rolls into town.

Loveness teased when asked about the possible deaths for multiple Avengers, "But I think for these bloodthirsty fans, there's a little movie called Avengers: Kang Dynasty, I think he'll bring the heat."

