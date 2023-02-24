Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Writer Offers Deadly Tease (Exclusive)

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty's writer Jeff Loveness offered a deadly tease about The MCU' future. It seems that fans should expect there to be some bloodshed in the massive team-up movie. Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis sat down with the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania scribe to talk about his approach to that ending. A lot of fans were expecting Scott Lang to either die or get locked in the Quantum Realm. But, that wasn't the case. However, prepare yourselves because it doesn't seem like all your favorite heroes are going to escape the Council of Kangs unscathed.

Loveness teased, "I think for these bloodthirsty fans, there's a little movie called Avengers: Kang Dynasty, I think he'll bring the heat." Here are his thoughts about how they decide on big topics like character deaths as well.

"I mean, certainly in these Marvel rooms and all that, you certainly game out all these stories and you pitch them out, you write them out, and you're trying to land the best puzzle piece because there's so many characters in the ensemble," Loveness offered. "Certainly, you see what people are saying online. But on paper, and then just in your heart, as much as you can see that point about stranding Scott and Hope down there or whatever, at the end of the day, it is just repeating the same beat from the second movie."

He continued, "That just was a hurdle that you couldn't eventually get over. And then also, it kind of affects Avengers in the same way of, well, then you're just doing the same exact beat from Endgame as well, getting out of the Quantum Realm. And I don't think that would be a satisfying finale that people maybe think it would be."

Deciding Which Characters Live And Die In The MCU

It certainly wouldn't be the first time in The Multiverse Saga that fans would see versions of their favorites get dispatched viciously. Loveness was trying his darnedest not to play into expectations either. Spend any amount of time on social media before the premiere of Quantumania and the speculation around one of the Ant-Family dying was astoundingly high. Luckily, the writer decided to pursue another direction when it came to Scott Lang and his predecessor.

"But certainly, you go through all these permutations and then at the end of the day though, I think ... I don't want to kill Michael Douglas. At a certain point, it feels expected to kill someone in the third movie," Loveness shared. "And I actually felt the joy of this movie was having a bit of a joyful adventure. Fellowship of the Ring, only one guy died. He kind of deserves it. But you're not killing off Pippin. Killing off Pippin in Return of the King would've just bummed everybody out, man. If Gimli gets his head ripped off by a troll, that's not going to be great. But certainly, it's up in the air. But I think for these bloodthirsty fans, there's a little movie called Avengers: Kang Dynasty, I think he'll bring the heat."

Are you officially worried about your favorite heroes dying in The Kang "Die-nasty?" Let us know down in the comments!