Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Character Posters Released

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to officially kick off Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and to celebrate the momentous occasion and its imminent arrival, Marvel Studios has released all-new character posters focusing on our heroes. While these posters offer our best looks yet at returning figures like Paul Rudd as Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne, it also offers a new look at Kathryn Newton's Cassie Lang and Bill Murray's Lord Krylar, as well as the return of Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror, as he is set to take center stage as a massive threat to our heroes. Check out the new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania posters below before the film hits theaters on February 17th.

Super heroes Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott's daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige, p.g.a. and Stephen Broussard, p.g.a., Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz, and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17th.