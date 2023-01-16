Marvel Studios Head Kevin Feige Reveals Why Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Launches MCU's Phase 5

With more than a decade under its belt, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a beast, and it is ready to kickstart a new era. This year will mark the beginning of Phase 5, and Scott Lang will stand up as its leader. After all, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has confirmed Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will kickstart Phase 5, and Scott was chosen to head it up for a very specific reason.

Speaking with Empire, Feige admitted Ant-Man was chosen to lead Phase 5 because the hero deserved nothing less. "We wanted to kick off Phase Five with Ant-Man because he'd earned that position," the producer shared. "To not simply be the back-up or the comic relief, but to take his position at the front of the podium of the MCU."

Ant-Man Meets the Future

Of course, Marvel fans can understand why the world at large may balk at Ant-Man leading Phase 5. The character has a proven history in the comics, but Scott's debut in the MCU was met with tepid interest. His solo outing in 2015 proved Paul Rudd could do the character justice, but fans didn't buy into Ant-Man fully until Captain America: Civil War roped him in. Ant-Man and the Wasp went on to solidify the hero's strength as an ensemble hero, and of course, Avengers: Infinity War only made that reputation stronger. But in the wake of Endgame, well – Feige felt it was time for Scott to take the leadership role the comics built up years ago.

Soon, fans will get to see how Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will treat Scott as Phase 5 gets underway. The movie is slated to debut on February 17th under director Peyton Reed. Rudd will reprise his role as Scott alongside co-stars Evangeline Lilly, Kathryn Newton, Jonathan Majors, Bill Murray, and more.

Will you be checking out Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in theaters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.