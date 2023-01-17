Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Tickets Are Now On Sale

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will kick off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it opens in theaters next month and now, fans can make their plans for the film that will bring to screen the biggest threat to the heroes since Thanos: Kang (Jonathan Majors). Tickets for Ant-Man 3 are officially on sale now. Tickets went on sale Monday night for the film, as shared by Fandango online in a post telling fans to "prepare to enter the Quantum Realm". The film will open in theaters on February 17th.

Prepare to enter the Quantum Realm. Tickets are now on sale for Marvel Studios’ #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania!

Experience the start of Phase 5 only in theaters February 17.

— Fandango (@Fandango) January 17, 2023

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will have major ramifications for the MCU.

Producer Stephen Broussard recently compared the upcoming film as having ramifications along the lines of Captain America: The Winter Soldier or Captain America: Civil War.

"We talk about movies like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, in which you saw the fall of S.H.I.E.L.D. and it felt like the entirety of the MCU turned on that," Broussard shared in a press release alongside the film's latest trailer. "Captain America: Civil War was another film where you saw heroes divided and in camps and battle lines being drawn-it really felt like the future of the MCU was going to be defined by the action of that film. We really liked the idea of making this Ant-Man film as important and integral to the MCU going forward."

What is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania about?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is almost here and there's a synopsis for you: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives in theaters on February 17th.

