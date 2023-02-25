Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Praises Practical Quantum Realm Sets

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has officially been unleashed into theaters and fans finally know the full might of the Quantum Realm. The film itself has been getting pretty negative reviews, but audiences are reacting the exact opposite way. We also get introduced to a bunch of new characters including Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) and Katy O'Brian's character. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson recently got the chance to talk with O'Brian, and the actor praised the practical sets on the film.

"I think it was less about this blue screen and more about the fact that they really did their best to build the world there, so it wasn't all fake," O'Brian revealed. "It's real dirt. They had little quantum flowers around. They had baskets full of, I don't know, quantum mushrooms. And they really did populate it with a lot of extras who were quantum inhabitants. So I think that was the surreal part was everybody was really spot on in working, making the world real. It was really fascinating to see, and I really appreciate the work that they put into that."

The most recent Marvel Studios project to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters now!

