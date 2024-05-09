Kinds of Kindness: New Character Posters Released for Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos' Next Film

Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos are reuniting once again after their latest collaboration, Poor Things, took home four Oscars this year, including the Best Actress award for Stone. Kinds of Kindness is a new anthology film that Searchlight will be releasing this summer, and the first trailer for the project was released back in March. Today, Letterboxd shared a set of character posters that showcase Stone, Willem Dafoe, Jesse Plemons, Hunter Schafer, Joe Alwyn, Hong Chau, Margaret Qualley, and Mamoudou Athie.

"First look at character posters highlighting the cast of Kinds of Kindness, the new feature from Yorgos Lanthimos. As an act of kindness, posters for the film will be changeable for free Letterboxd members starting tomorrow. Kinds of Kindness releases in theaters June 21 from @searchlightpics after a @festivaldecannes premiere on May 17," Letterboxd shared on Instagram. You can check out the posters below:

What Is Kinds of Kindness About?

You can read a description of the film here: "KINDS OF KINDNESS is a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader."

Emma Stone Explains Yorgos Lanthimos' Directing Style:

During an interview with IndieWire, Stone spoke about playing the reanimated Bella Baxter in Poor Things and revealed what makes a Lanthimos set unique.

"It was very important to feel that this was an intimate experience no matter how big the sets were," Stone explained. "There's nothing better than to be free and experimenting."

Lanthimos added, "I knew that I wanted to create this world for Bella to inhabit so that it reflected her individuality and uniqueness ... The idea was that we would build everything in the studio, even exteriors so that everything would feel tactile and familiar but also out of this world."

"We don't have marks," Stone added of the film's production. "Yorgos doesn't say action. There's no video village, just Yorgos sitting with his monitor right by the camera. We don't have stand-ins and we don't leave set. It feels as small and intimate as humanly possible. The things that are happening from rehearsal or from take to take shift and change as time goes on, so you're really trusting Yorgos to find that world."

Kinds of Kindness is being released on June 21st.