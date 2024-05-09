Shrek Rises to the Top of Netflix Movie Charts

Stop us if you've heard this one before: A DreamWorks Animation movie has taken over Netflix's movie charts. The studio's films have a knack for capturing family audiences on Netflix and bringing back repeat viewers. Everything from Turbo to Trolls has performed well when added to Netflix, so it should come as no surprise that the most popular film in DreamWorks history has conquered the streamer's movie rankings.

Shrek, the 2001 DreamWorks film that won the first-ever Best Animated Picture Oscar, recently made its return to Netflix in the United States. It has been steadily climbing the charts ever since, and finally took over the top spot on Thursday.

Thursday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Shrek as the number one film on the entire service, dethroning recent Netflix original comedy Unfrosted. The success of Shrek has helped out one of its sequels as well. Shrek Forever After, another recent Netflix addition, is the fifth-biggest movie on the rankings.

You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!