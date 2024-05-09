Shrek Rises to the Top of Netflix Movie Charts
Another DreamWorks hit has taken the Netflix crown.
Stop us if you've heard this one before: A DreamWorks Animation movie has taken over Netflix's movie charts. The studio's films have a knack for capturing family audiences on Netflix and bringing back repeat viewers. Everything from Turbo to Trolls has performed well when added to Netflix, so it should come as no surprise that the most popular film in DreamWorks history has conquered the streamer's movie rankings.
Shrek, the 2001 DreamWorks film that won the first-ever Best Animated Picture Oscar, recently made its return to Netflix in the United States. It has been steadily climbing the charts ever since, and finally took over the top spot on Thursday.
Thursday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Shrek as the number one film on the entire service, dethroning recent Netflix original comedy Unfrosted. The success of Shrek has helped out one of its sequels as well. Shrek Forever After, another recent Netflix addition, is the fifth-biggest movie on the rankings.
You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Shrek
"On a mission to retrieve a princess from a fire-breathing dragon, gruff ogre Shrek teams up with an unlikely compatriot — a wisecracking donkey."prevnext
2. Unfrosted
"Battle Creek, Michigan, 1963. The home of cereal giants Kellogg's and Post becomes a sugar-coated battlefield and an all-out war to reinvent breakfast."prevnext
3. The Judge
"Robert Duvall earned his seventh Academy Award nomination for his role as a retired judge on trial for murder in this gripping legal drama."prevnext
4. One More Shot
"Racing against the clock, a Navy SEAL fights his way through an airport siege to protect the one man who can stop a potentially catastrophic explosion."prevnext
5. Shrek Forever After
"Shrek's world gets turned upside down after he makes a deal with Rumpelstiltskin. Can Donkey, Fiona and Puss in Boots help him make things right?"prevnext
6. The Peanut Butter Falcon
"A man who has Down syndrome runs away to realize his wrestling dreams and sets out for adventure with a new friend in tow and a caregiver in pursuit."prevnext
7. The Equalizer
"Retired intelligence operative Robert McCall reluctantly returns to action to protect a young sex worker from the brutal members of the mafia."prevnext
8. Blended
"What's worse than a dreadful blind date between two single parents? Crossing paths once again — but this time at a resort with their kids in tow."prevnext
9. Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
"Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, David Schwimmer and Jada Pickett Smith voice a group of zoo animals stranded in Africa in this wildly fun animated comedy."prevnext
10. The Great Wall
"Searching for gunpowder in Song dynasty China, European mercenaries discover an epic war being waged between the country's heroes and savage monsters."prev