Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Stars Hype Fantastic Four Crossover Possibilities

It has been one week since Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was unleashed onto the world, taking the landscape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe into some unexpected new territory. The film follows its ragtag ensemble of characters through the Quantum Realm, a dimension that, over the past few years, drew comparisons to the Negative Zone traditionally associated with the Fantastic Four in the comics. While the Fantastic Four do not appear and are not referenced in Quantumania, they are set to get their own MCU reboot in the coming years — and apparently, a few of the new film's characters would enjoy sharing the screen with them. In separate interviews with ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson, Darren Cross / M.O.D.O.K. actor Cory Stoll and Veb actor David Dastmalchian both suggested Fantastic Four member Ben Grimm / The Thing as characters they'd want to cross over with.

"I think [Darren] might have kind of good chemistry with Ben Grimm," Stoll revealed. "I think him and the Thing could be kind of good duo."

"I feel like Veb would get along really well with Ben Grimm," Dastmalchian argued in a separate interview. "Because Ben Grimm's a scientist, I could see them meeting in some weird way. Reed Richards would probably tire of Veb's inquisitiveness eventually, but I think Ben would be a really funny pairing. These two bumbling through some inter-dimensional adventure together. I think Veb would love Ben Grimm, because he'd be like, 'What are all these rocks? Where did you get these? Do you have holes in your rocks? Oh, do your rocks produce things? Does that make sand? Oh, that's neat. Is that what comes out of there? Oh, what's in there?' I think that would be a really cool relationship."

What is the new Fantastic Four movie about?

Plot details, as well as any confirmed cast members, have not been revealed for Marvel's new Fantastic Four, which will be helmed by WandaVision's Matt Shakman. That being said, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover event Avengers: Secret Wars on the horizon, and the team's ties to new franchise big bad Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), there is a lot of hype around the film.

"A lot of people know this origin story," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in an interview last year. "A lot of people know the basics. How do we take that and bring something that they've never seen before... We've set a very high bar for ourselves with bringing that to the screen."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing exclusively in theaters. Fantastic Four is currently scheduled to be released on February 17, 2025.