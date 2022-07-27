Kevin Feige Confirms Fantastic Four Reboot Won't Be an Origin Story

A Fantastic Four movie is coming to the MCU and at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend, Marvel fans found out it's coming sooner than they may have thought with a release date for the long-awaited film set for November 8, 2024. Now, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is offering up even more information about the much-anticipated film, telling The Hollywood Reporter that the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot won't be an origin story.

"A lot of people know this origin story," Feige said. "A lot of people know the basics. How do we take that and bring something that they've never seen before."

Feige added, "We've set a very high bar for ourselves with bringing that to the screen."

Fantastic Four might be the most anticipated project in Marvel Studios' entire slate of upcoming movies and fans have been waiting some time for it. Spider-Man: No Way Home's Jon Watts was previously attached to helm the project, but departed it in April of this year. The Fantastic Four have been able to be folded into the MCU following the landmark deal between Disney and 20th Century Fox, which added a slew of additional characters — including the X-Men — into the franchise.

"The truth is, I'm excited for all of them. I'm excited, and it's not just the marquee names you know — there are hundreds of names on those documents, on those agreements," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a 2019 interview with MTV News. "And the fact that Marvel is as close as we may ever get now to having access to all of the characters, is something I've been dreaming about for my almost 20 years at Marvel. And it's very exciting."

Fans got their first little taste of the Fantastic Four in the MCU — in a sense — with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, when a version of Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic (John Krasinski) appeared as a member of the Illuminati, though how the team will actually look when the Fantastic Four film rolls around remains to be seen.

"I can't confirm or deny any specifics of that stuff yet," Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron previously told ComicBook.com of the properties' potential reboots in the MCU. "But I mean, I try not to think of it as me being the one, introducing them. We're all doing it together. Everybody in that sequence, it's a collaboration with [director] Sam [Raimi], of course, [and] with the actors. I'm just trying to give them a great foundation, to come in and bring this stuff to life. And geez, they all knocked it out of the park."

Are you excited for Fantastic Four? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.