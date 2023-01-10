New Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Poster Tease Major Threat

It's been one heck of a day for fans of the Ant-Man franchise. First thing Monday morning, Marvel Studios released a black light-inspired poster for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ahead of the film's final trailer release. Once the trailer was released during the NCAA's College Football Playoff National Championship game, Marvel Studios then unvieled another new poster for the Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly-starring film.

This time around, the poster took a more Marvel approach, featuring much of the film's cast in some capacity. Naturally, Ant-Man (Rudd) and The Wasp (Lilly) are prominently featured, as is the rest of the Pym family. Then looming large in the background is Jonathan Majors' terrifying Kang the Conqueror. See the poster for yourself below.

Marvel Studios’ #AntManAndTheWasp: Quantumania, only in theaters February 17. pic.twitter.com/ufF1gmKFSL — Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (@AntMan) January 10, 2023

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com last year. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

What is Ant-Man 3 about?

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, along with Hope's parents, Hank Pym, Janet van Dyne and Scott's daughter, Cassie, are accidentally sent to the Quantum Realm with no way to get back and encounter threats in a breathtaking world, plus might fight against their newest enemy, Kang the Conqueror, who has a ruthless army and a mysterious agenda.

The film stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne, Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, and Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror as the film's villain.

Are you excited to see Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.