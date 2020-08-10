Antonio Banderas Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Antonio Banderas, a beloved Spanish actor from hits like Desperado, has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor took to social media earlier today to share the news with fans. Banderas said he will be spending his 60th birthday today in quarantine after testing positive.

"Greetings to you all. I want to make public that today, 10th of August, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday in quarantine after being tested positive for COVID-19, caused by coronavirus," the actor shared on Twitter (via Newsweek). The note was posted alongside a black-and-white photo of Banderas as a baby.

"I would like to add that I'm relatively fine, just a little bit more tired than usual and confident to recover as soon as possible following the medical indications that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious process that I suffer and that people is affecting around the planet."

Quiero contaros lo siguiente... pic.twitter.com/u579iBVLM0 — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 10, 2020

Continuing, Banderas explained how he would be spending his quarantine, and the actor said he hopes to reflect on his 60 years of life so far. Of course, he will take all the time needed to recover, and Banderas has enough books to keep him company whenever he's not resting.

"I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write and rest, continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my newly released 60 years to which came loaded with desire and illusion," the actor continued.

As you can imagine, fans are sending their best wishes to Banderas as he begins recovering from COVID-19. The actor is the latest of several celebrities who have raised awareness of COVID-19 after being tested. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were two of the earliest celebrity cases announced before others like Idris Elba, Mel Gibson, Pink, and more came forward with their diagnoses.

Banderas is also one of many from Spain who has contracted COVID-19. Currently, the country has counted a total of 314,000 cases total with 28,503 deaths. As for the United States, a total of 5.05 million cases have been counted with over 162,000 deaths on record.

via Newsweek

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.