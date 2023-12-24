Christmas Box Office Stumbles With Aquaman 2, Wonka

Christmas moviegoing is a popular tradition among many families, but the domestic box office is not lighting up as it has in years past. Despite Warner Bros. Pictures dominating screens with new releases Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Wonka – as well as the new Illumination family film Migration – weekend estimates are coming in low with a 40% drop expected for Sunday's Christmas Eve holiday. Aquaman 2 might be the most surprising considering the massive haul James Wan and Jason Momoa's first adventure made, with the sequel tracking at under $40 million for its 4-day opening.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is estimated to make $8.7 million on Saturday, a 36% drop from Friday and previews. The Roald Dahl-inspired Wonka made $7.2 million, an 11% increase from the day before, so there is a buzz for this family film and a total haul of $83.5 million since it was released.

Wonka saw some competition from Migration, the new film from the Minions masters at Illumination; Migration brought in $4.1 million, down 29% from Friday, bringing the 4-day opening to $17 million.

Counter programming was also soft this weekend. The R-rated romcom Anyone But You dropped off 50% for $1.75 million, bringing the 4-day haul between $8-$9 million. A24's wrestling drama The Iron Claw made $1.7 million in a 32% drop, bringing that 4-day total to $7.8 million.

The Color Purple bows on Christmas Day

Warner Bros. continues its holiday blitzkrieg with the release of The Color Purple on Christmas Day, joining Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Wonka in theaters. That makes three Warner Bros. Pictures projects opening over December.

The Color Purple is the latest film to get the book to movie to musical to movie-musical treatment. The new version of the coming-of-age period drama was directed by Blitz Bazawule and written by Marcus Gardley. The film stars Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Halley Bailey, H.E.R., Ciara, Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Batiste, Louis Gossett Jr., David Alan Grier, and Deon Cole.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom a fitting end for the DCEU

Despite the success of the first Aquaman movie, the long-delayed sequel is riding a wave of superhero fatigue and a change in course for the DCU. This new film effectively serves as an end to the era that kicked off with Zack Snyder's Man of Steel, with new execs James Gunn and Peter Safran shepherding the franchises moving forward. A nearly total reboot is expected beginning with Superman: Legacy, though expect to see some familiar faces return in a mix of established and new roles.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom reviews are mixed, with our own Jenna Anderson said the movie "closes a cinematic chapter in a silly, but satisfying-enough way."

