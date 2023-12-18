The Iron Claw: Zac Efron Says It "Would Be Really Fun" to Do WWE Celebrity Match

The Iron Claw star Zac Efron would be up for doing a celebrity match in the WWE. The former High School Musical star plays Kevin Von Erich, one of the storied Von Erich brothers in the wrestling film The Iron Claw. The movie follows the story of how the Von Erich family took the wrestling world by storm in the 1980s, but is also a tale full of tragedy. Appearing alongside Zac Efron are Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) as Kerry Von Erich and and Stanley Simons (Angelfish) as Mike Von Erich. Since a large part of The Iron Claw's audience will be wrestling fans, it only makes sense that the topic of celebrity matches would come up.

ComicBook.com spoke to Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Stanley Simons about their upcoming film The Iron Claw, where the trio was asked who would be most likely to do a celebrity match if WWE came calling. Without any hesitation, White and Simons pointed toward their co-star, Efron.

"I feel like it's gotta be Zac," White said. "Zac is still in really crazy shape. I feel like I just let myself go." Efron countered, "We could all get up there." Simons added that Efron would be the best performer on the microphone.

"I think it would be something really fun to do," Efron continued. "Maybe we could do it as promotion for the film." He then tossed in the names of his The Iron Claw co-stars Harris Dickinson and Holt McCallany as other possibilities for a WWE celebrity match.

The Iron Claw has an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score

The Iron Claw debuted with an 86 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes on December 12th. Most early reviews have it in the high B territory (8/10, 4 out of 5 stars) with some dishing out perfect scores. Through 20 reviews as of December 12th, just three fell in the "rotten" category.

It remains to be seen how awards season will respond to The Iron Claw. Early reactions and reviews point to Efron and White being dark horses for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor nominations, while the film as a whole seems to have a good shot at snagging one of the ten Best Picture nods.

ComicBook.com gave The Iron Claw a five-star review. In his review, Liam Crowley wrote, "There is an argument to be made that The Iron Claw is A24's best project. In a media age dominated by quick hits and short-term trending topics, The Iron Claw is one of those rare movies that has a tangible feeling of long-term legs that will stretch far beyond its theatrical run. That being said, The Iron Claw is priority theater viewing, as this is a film viewers will want to experience with a full audience. It's impossible to tell which motion-pictures will stand the test of time, but The Iron Claw has all the makings of a movie that sits firmly on those "100 essential films" lists in the years to come."