Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: New Images Showcase Black Manta, Orm Teamup, and a Giant Seahorse

DC Studios is getting ready to release their big movie slate that James Gunn and Peter Safran are shepherding. But before they start releasing projects, they have to release the final project produced by the previous administration. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will arrive in theaters later this year, and we finally got our first look at the upcoming sequel. From everything we've seen in the teaser, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom looks like another great adventure starring Jason Momoa. Entertainment Weekly released a brand new feature that has James Was discussing a third film in the franchise as well as giving us new images from the film.

You can check out the photos below.

Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Wrote Treament for The Lost Kingdom

In a recent interview with Men's Health, it was revealed that Momoa and his co-writer turned 50-pages for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which Warner Bros. bought but looks like they mostly threw it away. Not much is known about how much of the treatment was used or whether or not Momoa and his partner will receive a credit on the film's final script.

"That's the reason why I love directing and creating," Momoa told the magazine. "I don't wanna just go like, 'I'm acting. I'll be in my trailer.' I love being able to burn for what I believe in. I've seen some of the most shocking acting performances firsthand and watched them edited, and they were amazing. I wish I could tell you who it was. I'm like, 'What the fuck?' I watched this guy who had to be fucking propped up. They read the lines to him. But this motherfucker killed it when the edit came in and was applauded for it. At that point, I was like, 'Wow, this shit is made in the edit.'"

What is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom About?

Here's how Warner Bros.' describes Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom:

When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation," the description reads. In addition to Momoa, the movie will also feature the return of Patrick Wilson (King Orm/Ocean Master), Amber Heard (Mera), and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (David Kane/Black Manta). Randall Park (Dr. Stephen Shin), and Temuera Morrison (Tom Curry). Newcomers to the cast include Jani Zhao (Sentimentos), Indya Moore (Pose), and Vincent Regan (300).

