Aquaman 2 Debuts First Footage in Trailer Announcement

At long last, the first footage from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is upon us. The highly anticipated sequel to James Wan's billion-dollar hit is set to hit theaters this December, but Warner Bros. and DC have been very quiet about it in the lead-up to its debut, making folks worry whether or not it was actually going to be released on time. On Sunday evening, less than four months before its big screen premiere, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom finally has some footage out in the wild.

The first footage came in the form of a trailer teaser, which was released online to announce the arrival of the actual, official trailer later this week. The full trailer is debuting on Thursday, but the teaser has 30 whole seconds of footage to enjoy in the meantime. You can check out the full teaser in the video below!

Jason Momoa reprises his role as Arthur Curry for the new movie, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Black Manta looks to be taking on an even bigger role in the sequel. The end of the teaser confirms that the film is keeping its 2023 release date, debuting on December 20th.

Aquaman 2 Director Teases "Next Level" Sequel

While speaking to ComicBook.com's Chris Killian earlier this year, Aquaman director James Wan revealed why fans should get excited about The Lost Kingdom, even though the current DC movie universe is coming to an end.

"Well, Aquaman – even the first film – has always been a very standalone film. That was always our approach: that it kind of lives in its own world, and that's kind of how we've approached The Lost Kingdom as well," Wan explained. "You know, people love Jason Momoa; people love him playing this role; and people love the action visuals of this space and this world. And that's what we're doing: we're taking it to the next level and we are still expanding – and just any fans of Aquaman the character, that love Black Manta, this is the next level and I'm very excited to finally put out there to show them what we've been working on all these years."

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which arrives in theaters on December 20th, when an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will see the return of Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, and Randall Park as Stephen Shin. Jani Zhao will play new character Stingray, Indya Moore will play Karshon, and Vincent Regan will play Atlan, who was previously portrayed by Graham McTavish in Aquaman. Pilou Asbaek has also joined the cast in a mystery role.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is directed by James Wan, with a script from David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Producers include Wan and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran.