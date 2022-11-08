Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Breaks Silence on "Dream" Project After James Gunn's DC Takeover

Jason Momoa has appeared as Aquaman in three live-action films to date and will reprise the role in his second solo film as Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom next Christmas. While he's now gotten two films in his own superhero franchise, the Game of Thrones alumnus now says his dream superhero project is still to come under new DC Studios bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn.

"I think with Peter Safran and Mr. Gunn at the helm now at DC, I'm very excited about that," Momoa said in a recent chat with ET Canada. "There are a lot of cool things that are going to be coming up and one of my dreams come true will be happening under their watch, so stay tuned."

What DC movies will James Gunn make?

While no official reveals have been made—Gunn and Safran just assumed control of DC Studios less than a week ago, after all—the former did say they're already hard at work plotting out the future of the franchise, including telling the 'Biggest Story Ever."

"Opened up Twitter at the end of a long, creative weekend to see the many tweets to #SaveLegendsofTomorrow & #ReleaseTheAyerCut & fan support for other DC projects over the years. The majority of these requests were enthusiastic & respectful," Gunn wrote in a Twitter thread this week. "As the new (& first ever) CEOs of DC Studios, Peter & I think it's important we acknowledge you, the fans, & let you know we hear your different desires for the pathways forward for DC. Although our ability to interact on Twitter has been lessened due to the workload of our new positions, we are listening & open to everything as we embark on this journey, & will continue to do so for the next few years."

He continued, "But all our initial focus is on the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, & telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, television shows, & animated projects. We invite all of the DC fandoms from across the multiverse – and everyone else as well – into this new universe. We can't wait to reveal more." You can check out his thread here.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theaters on December 25, 2023.

