DC Studios: What Is James Gunn's "Biggest Story Ever?"

If James Gunn's latest tweets are any indication, it's about to be a good time for fans hoping to see more DC films. The Guardians of the Galaxy helmer and his business partner Peter Safran have officially picked up the reins of DC Studios, a new outfit formed by Warners Brothers Discovery to shepherd in a new cinematic universe across film, television, and animation. Sunday, the director-turned-film executive shared a series of tweets in which he promised to tell the "Biggest Story Ever Told."

Naturally, we've got to speculate: could Gunn and Safran already preparing a major event like Crisis on Infinite Earths to get all their ducks in a row? When it comes to comic events, there's not a publisher that does it better than DC and Crisis is arguably the biggest the outfit has ever made. Not just that, but the storyline directly involves merging multiple continuities into a single shared universe, something the DCU desperately needs moving forward.

But all our initial focus is on the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, & telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, television shows, & animated projects. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 6, 2022

The event was previously done by The CW's Arrowverse on a much smaller scale, and it only unified a select few television properties. A proper Crisis film event would be DC's chance to combine everything across the multiverse into a single continuity. It'd also allow Gunn, Safran, and other DC executives to finally build Warner Brothers' answer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is currently being fleshed out across film, television, and animation thanks to the arrival of Disney+.

Regardless, Gunn says he and Safran have already charting that path forward. "All our initial focus is on the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, & telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, televisions shows, & animated projects," the filmmaker tweeted Sunday. "We invited all of the DC fandoms from across the multiverse — and everyone else as well — into this new universe. We can't wait to reveal more."

What DC movies are actually coming out?

Black Adam is currently in theaters while DC Studios has five films currently dated. Shazam! Fury of the Gods is the next picture on the release slate, set to hit theaters on March 17, 2023. That'll be followed by three other movies in 2023, including The Flash (June 23, 2023), Blue Beetle (August 18, 2023), and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on December 25, 2023. Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie á Deux is then due out on October 4, 2024.

