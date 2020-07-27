Joe Manganiello Is a Violent Superhero in New Trailer for Archenemy

Joe Manganiello has become a bonafide star in the film and television space, thanks to his work on franchises like Magic Mike and True Blood, and his role as Slade Wilson/Deathstroke in the DC Films world. If a trailer for the actor's latest project is any indication, it looks like he's headed back into the superhero world in an unexpected way. The first trailer for Archenemy was released over the weekend, showcasing a dark and gonzo approach to the superhero mythos from the producers of last year's Nicolas Cage cult classic Mandy.

Archenemy stars Manganiello as Max Fist, a man who claims he's a superhero from another dimension, who was stripped of his powers after landing on Earth. As Max quickly realizes, no one believes his true identity, outside of two teenagers. The siblings convince Max to help them take out a local drug gang, where Max’s abilities are put to a violent and harrowing test.

“Archenemy is about finding the heroes amongst us, and within us, something that I think everyone can relate to in today’s world," Voltage CEO Jonathan Deckter said in a statement when Manganiello was first cast. “We’re thrilled to add this fun, action-packed superhero to our diverse lineup and are excited to work with Adam and SpectreVision on our second film to bring this dynamic duo to the streets, and to our partners around the world.”

The film also stars Skylan Brooks (The Darkest Minds) as Hamster, Zolee Griggs (Adam Ruins Everything) as Indigo, Glenn Howerton (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as The Manager, and Amy Seimetz (You're Next) as Cleo. It is produced by Manganiello and his brother Nick Manganiello, as well as Elijah Wood, Kim Sherman, and Lisa Whalen. It is written and directed by Adam Egypt Mortimer (Daniel Isn't Real, Some Kind of Hate).

Archenemy comes several years after Manganiello first portrayed Deathstroke in the DCEU, appearing briefly in the post-credits scene in the theatrical cut of Justice League. With the extended "Snyder Cut" of the film set to debut in 2021, Manganiello has already hinted that fans will get to see more of him as the Iconic DC villain.

"The best, quote-unquote, I hate calling them this...calling them a 'villain,' is understanding where they're coming from. They're a villain to people who are opposing them, but from the inside, this is a person who's struggling with all types of things," Manganiello said of the character in a previous interview. "I think it's really interesting to tell that kind of story and tell the truth, emotionally, of a story like that when you're talking about a man who lost an eye, was betrayed, lost his son. These different types of aspects and you couple that with real-world military training."

Archenemy is expected to be released sometime in 2021.

