Joe Manganiello to Play “Dubious Superhero” in Archenemy

Joe Manganiello’s time as Deathstroke may have been short-lived in the DCEU, but that doesn’t mean he won’t get to put on a mask and suit up for a new superhero movie. Manganiello will take on the lead role of a “dubious superhero” by the name of Max Fist in the upcoming film Archenemy, a new action-adventure from Elijah Wood‘s SpectreVision (Mandy, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night) and Voltage Pictures (The Hurt Locker, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile). Wood is set to produce the film with his SpectreVision partners Daniel Noah and Lisa Whalen; Stacy Jorgensen and Voltage Pictures’ Babacar Diene will executive produce with Kim Sherman also producing.

The Hollywood Reporter brings word that the film will center on Manganiello’s character, described as “a superhero that claims to be from another dimension who fell through time and space to Earth, where he has no powers.” In the film, no one believes Fist or his grand stories except for a local teen named Hamster. Together, the pair will take to the streets to wipe out the local drug syndicate and its vicious crime boss known as The Manager.

“Archenemy is about finding the heroes amongst us, and within us, something that I think everyone can relate to in today’s world,” said Voltage CEO Jonathan Deckter. “We’re thrilled to add this fun, action-packed superhero to our diverse lineup and are excited to work with Adam and SpectreVision on our second film to bring this dynamic duo to the streets, and to our partners around the world.”

“We’re excited to reteam with Adam and Voltage to bring another unique genre vision to the screen. We’ve long wanted to work with Joe, and Archenemy is the perfect opportunity to do so,” says Company X/SpectreVision CEO Lisa Whalen.

Manganiello most recently appeared in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot from director Kevin Smith. It was previously reported that he would have reprised the role of Deathstroke in Warner Bros.’ planned solo Batman movie when Ben Affleck was signed on as both director and star for the film. Since Affleck stepped away and Matt Reeves has filled the director’s chair it seems unlikely we’ll ever see Manganiello as “The Terminator” beyond his brief appearance in 2017’s Justice League. There were also reports that a solo film focusing on his character was in the works, but there’s seemingly been no traction on that project in over a year, leaving the possibility of it hitting theaters one day in doubt.