Argylle: Release Date Announced for Henry Cavill Spy Adventure

Apple Original Films has declassified a theatrical release date for Argylle. On Thursday, the streaming service announced its spy thriller starring Henry Cavill (Man of Steel, The Witcher) will release exclusively in theaters on February 2nd, 2024, before becoming available to stream worldwide. Apple will partner with The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Fast X studio Universal Pictures for the exclusive theatrical window. Argylle's release date and theatrical run comes after Apple partnered with Paramount Pictures for Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Killers of the Flower Moon in October and Sony Pictures for Ridley Scott and Joaquin Phoenix's epic Napoleon, which will have a first run in theaters this November.

Argylle now opens against Wise Guys — starring Robert De Niro in dual roles as warring mob bosses Vito Genovese and Frank Costello — and Lionsgate and Blumhouse thriller Imaginary.

Plot details remain under wraps, but Argylle follows "the globe-trotting adventures of super-spy Argylle (Cavill) across the U.S., London and other exotic locations." The former Superman star leads a cast that includes Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World Dominion), Sam Rockwell (Iron Man 2), Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Catherine O'Hara (Elemental), John Cena (Fast X), Dua Lipa (Barbie), Ariana DeBose (Kraven the Hunter), and Samuel L. Jackson (The Marvels).

"Apple believes in cinema and I believe in cinema," Vaughn told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021 about a potential theatrical run instead of a straight-to-streaming release. "So we're discussing how to give it the right cinematic release — not necessarily the normal cinematic release. It'd be a cinematic release that is right for Argylle, and Argylle is quite specific and different. So weirdly, it lends itself to a whole new way of being released."

Directed by Matthew Vaughn (Kick-Ass, X-Men: First Class, the Kingsman films), Argylle is based on a script written by Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman, Pan). Vaughn produces via his MARV banner with Cloudy Productions (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Vaughn's regular collaborators Adam Bohling (Rocketman) and David Reid (Eddie the Eagle). Argylle will stream globally on Apple TV+ following its theatrical release.