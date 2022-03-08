Henry Cavill Debut Strange New Haircut in First Look at Argylle Movie

Superman actor Henry Cavill has debuted his strange new haircut as part of a first look at Argylle, which is the upcoming spy-thriller from Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman, Layer Cake, X-Men: First Class) that will stream on AppleTV+. In the first look image from the film, we see Henry Cavill sporting a box-style hairdo while seemingly having an intimate dance with a character played by pop-star Dua Lipa. Fans tend to be hyper-serious when it comes to Henry Cavill’s hair and overall look (see: Justice League, The Witcher, Mission: Impossible – Fallout) so not surprisingly this Argylle photo has quickly gone viral:

Apple TV+ ran the photo of Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa in a rundown of its upcoming new programming, along with the following blurb:

Matthew Vaughn’s next spy thriller “Argylle,” featuring an ensemble cast that includes Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Dua Lipa and Ariana DeBose with John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson, will also soon be added to Apple’s growing lineup”.

Social media is already having fun with Cavill’s new onscreen look, turning it into a veritable insta-meme:

Clearly, Henry Cavill’s look in Argylle is far from universally-loved right now. Maybe it’s just a spy’s clever disguise?

During the press tour for his most recent film – Kingsman prequel The King’s Man – Matthew Vaughn teased that Argylle will see Cavill give Bond a run for his spy money, even if The Witcher star never lands the officially 007 role:

“I don’t think the Bond people would touch me with a stick. I don’t think- They don’t like me. I don’t know. You know, to be blunt. Love Bond. It’s obviously a huge influence on me…. You wait till you see Argylle. But Henry Cavill, that man was born to play Bond. When you see how he is in this film, I was just like, ‘Wow, this guy is everything you’d imagine Bond to have been, or be.’”

One thing about Argylle that Cavill clearly learned from Bond: keeping a good physique. The actor has previously confessed a lack of proper dieting and training may have kept him from landing Bond instead of Daniel Craig:

“I probably could have prepared better,” Cavill said in an interview from 2019. “I remember [Casino Royale] director, Martin Campbell, saying, ‘Looking a little chubby there, Henry,’ I didn’t know how to train or diet. And I’m glad Martin said something because I respond well to truth. It helps me get better.”

Argylle is currently in production. It is based on the novel by Ellie Conway.