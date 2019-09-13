Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey Team up for Charlie’s Angels Song

Charlie’s Angels is yet another reboot of the classic 1970s television series, and just like the 2000 film of the same name, the new movie features a song by some big artists. Back then, it was Destiny’s Child with “Independent Women, Pt. 1” and now it’s Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Lana Del Rey with “Don’t Call Me Angel.” The three stars teamed up for the song and a music video, which was released last night. The video sees Grande, Cyrus, and Del Rey rocking angel wings and acting like secret agents, and it’s already number one on iTunes, Apple Music, and YouTube.

All three women have been posting about the video on social media:

OUR MOOD WHEN DON’T CALL ME ANGEL IS #1 ON YOUTUBE, ITUNES SONG / MUSIC VIDEO , & TRENDING ON TWITTER! @arianagrande thank you for having me apart of this! grateful forever & ever! @lanadelrey @charliesangels pic.twitter.com/3wHq7EgtQ4 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) September 13, 2019

The new Charlie’s Angels was directed by Elizabeth Banks, who also makes a cameo appearance in the new music video. She’ll also be playing Bosley in the film, becoming the first woman to take on the role, which was previously held by David Doyle, Bill Murray, and Bernie Mac. The new “Angels” will be played by Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska. The film also features Noah Centineo, Djimon Hounsou, Patrick Stewart, and Sam Claflin.

“Director Elizabeth Banks takes the helm as the next generation of fearless Charlie’s Angels take flight. In Banks’ bold vision, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally. With the world’s smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere. The screenplay is by Elizabeth Banks from a story by Evan Spiliotopoulos and David Auburn.”

Charlie’s Angels hits theaters on November 15th.