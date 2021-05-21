Army of the Dead: Netflix Assures Fans "This IS The Snyder Cut" of The Film

✖

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead is now streaming on Netflix, and before any fans start getting riled up, the streaming service put out a post to let any and everyone know: "This IS The Snyder Cut" of the film. Of course, Netflix's social media team is having a bit of cheeky fun with the now-infamous backlash to Snyder being removed from Warner Bros.' Justice League movie during production, and replaced with Joss Whedon. That led to major backlash and a years-long fan-driven campaign for WB to "Release The Snyder Cut" - a goal that was finally achieved this year, as Zack Snyder's Justice League was released on HBO Max.

Indeed, the phenomenon of Zack Snyder's Justice League release has had the side effect of giving some moviegoers the idea that some 'authentic' or 'pure' version of a filmmaker's vision exists outside the theatrical cut that's released. The Snyder Cut movement immediately transitioned into the "Release The Ayer Cut" movement (aimed at David Ayer's Suicide Squad movie) as soon as Zack Snyder's Justice League was released. Warner Bros.' other big release (Godzilla vs. Kong) was similarly accosted by claims of directorial interference, forcing director Adam Wingard to step up and defend his film, and the studio. So, in that sense, Netflix may be joking with this post about Army of the Dead... But kind of also not.

Ironically enough, Netflix raising this issue could potentially backfire: Army of the Dead does have leeway for fans to insist that Snyder get to recut the film. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Zack Snyder wasn't able to do all the desired reshoots of the film he needed to. That includes a major character recasting, as comedian Chris D'Elia was removed from the film due to multiple allegations of sexual misconduct with minors, and had to be replaced by Tig Notaro (Star Trek: Discovery). Notaro's scenes had to be filmed in front of green screens and digitally inserted into the film - and the seams of that process definitely show in the final movie. So if any other Zack Snyder film needed a polish from the filmmaker...

Army of the Dead is currently streaming on Netflix.