Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead: Here’s How You Can Watch the Latest Trailer Early

✖

The first trailer for Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead arrives on Tuesday, but fans wanting to see it before anyone else -- as well as participate in a live, Q&A session with Snyder himself -- will have a chance to do so. On Sunday, Netflix revealed a link to a special website that allows fans to sign up and RSVP for an exclusive trailer premiere event on Tuesday, April 13th at 10:30 a.m. ET. Fans have just 24 hours in order to reserver their spot for the event.

"Be the first people in the world to watch the Army of the Dead trailer. You have 24 hours to sign up," the post reads before including the website address blyscasino.com.

Be the first people in the world to watch the Army of the Dead trailer. You have 24 hours to sign up. https://t.co/F8gkX4XQWQ — NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 11, 2021

Once on the site, the message reads "MISSION ACCOMPLISHED. You cracked the code. RSVP below to confirm your spot for an exclusive trailer premiere event and live @&A with Zack Snyder on Tuesday, April 13 at 7:30 a.m. PT/10:30 a.m. ET."

On Friday, Snyder shared the Netflix poster for the film and revealed the trailer release date to fans in his own Twitter post promoting the film. Snyder's first post-DC project, the film is about a casino vault heist during a zombie apocalypse and stars Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista as the leader of the group. The film also stars Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raul Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, and Matthias Schweighofer.

"It is a full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie, so it's genre-on-genre in a great way," Snyder told Entertainment Weekly. "So you expect pure zombie mayhem, and you get that, 100 percent. But also you get these really amazing characters on a fantastic journey. It's going to surprise people that there's a lot of warmth and real emotion with these great characters."

"With Dawn [of the Dead], we made a zombie movie but tried to do it all the way with all of those tropes of the genre," the director added. "That was so fun, so I started to think of what were other genres that story didn't have room for. It's this tone where you have fun with the genre but you don't make fun of the genre — it's a fine line."

Army of the Dead is expected to hit Netflix on May 21st.

Are you excited for the Army of the Dead trailer? Let us know in the comments.