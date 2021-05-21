Zack Snyder Reveals Trailer Release Date For Army of the Dead

✖

Zack Snyder's Justice League was released on HBO Max last month, and fans of the director don't have to wait long for his next project. Snyder recently completed work on his latest zombie movie, Army of the Dead, which is set to star Guardians of the Galaxy's Dave Bautista. In recent weeks, Snyder has been sharing some fun teases for the new movie, including a poster. This week, Snyder shared another cool poster for the movie and revealed that the first trailer is coming on Tuesday, April 13th.

"Mission accomplished, team! You've cracked the code. Get ready for the trailer drop on Tuesday," Snyder wrote. You can check out the sweet Netflix poster in the tweet below:

Mission accomplished, team! You've cracked the code. Get ready for the trailer drop on Tuesday. #ArmyOfTheDead pic.twitter.com/BRMC7Icghw — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) April 9, 2021

"I said I wasn't interested," Bautista recently shared with Entertainment Weekly. "I had this chip on my shoulder and was looking for juicy [dramatic roles]. Then I read the script and it was a lot deeper and had more layers than I thought. And also, to be quite frank, I wanted to work with Zack."

Not only did Bautista change his mind, but he gave up a part in The Suicide Squad for the role. However, there are clearly no hard feelings between James Gunn and Bautista considering the director frequently sings his praises on social media, and the two will soon be reuniting for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

In addition to Bautista, Army of the Dead is set to feature Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter, Kick-Ass 2), Omari Hardwick (Power, Kick-Ass), Theo Rossi (Luke Cage), Ana De La Reguera (Cowboys and Aliens, Narcos), Huma Qureshi (Viceroy's House, Gangs of Wasseypur), Hiroyuki Sanada (Avengers: Endgame, Westworld), Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead, Deadwood), Raúl Castillo (Seven Seconds, Looking), Nora Arnezeder (Mozart in the Jungle, Origin), Matthias Schweighöfer (You Are Wanted, The Most Beautiful Day), Samantha Win (Arrow, Wonder Woman) and Rich Cetrone (300, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice).

"It is a full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie, so it's genre-on-genre in a great way," Snyder previously told Entertainment Weekly. "So you expect pure zombie mayhem, and you get that, 100 percent. But also you get these really amazing characters on a fantastic journey. It's going to surprise people that there's a lot of warmth and real emotion with these great characters."

Army of the Dead is expected to hit Netflix on May 21st.