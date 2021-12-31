Netflix's Army of the Dead Releases New Image

✖

Everyone has been talking about the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League next month, but that's not the only movie the fan-favorite director has on the schedule for 2021. Snyder will be releasing his zombie heist film Army of the Dead on Netflix at some point this year, though the project doesn't yet have an official release date. There is a lot of hype leading up to Army of the Dead's debut, especially as photos from the film have slowly been released online over the last couple of months.

On Monday morning, the latest image from the film arrived online, this one coming from Empire. The photo shows stars Dave Bautista and Matthias Schweighöfer getting ready to plan something big. You can take a look below.

(Photo: Netflix)

“I’m a zombie fan," Bautista told Empire. "I tried to get on Walking Dead for years. I said I would come and play a zombie for free, but they said, ‘You’re too big!’”

Fortunately, Snyder's Army of the Dead gave Bautsita the chance to finally take part in a zombie-centric project.

“For me, there had to be something special about a zombie film for me to sign up," he continued. "What sets us apart is the heist. But there’s a whole bunch of different layers to this film.”

Earlier this year, Snyder went into detail about the various genres represented in Army of the Dead while speaking to EW.

"It is a full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie, so it's genre-on-genre in a great way," said Snyder. "So you expect pure zombie mayhem, and you get that, 100 percent. But also you get these really amazing characters on a fantastic journey. It's going to surprise people that there's a lot of warmth and real emotion with these great characters."

"With Dawn, we made a zombie movie but tried to do it all the way with all of those tropes of the genre," the director added. "That was so fun, so I started to think of what were other genres that story didn't have room for. It's this tone where you have fun with the genre but you don't make fun of the genre — it's a fine line."

Are you excited for the arrival of Army of the Dead this year? Let us know in the comments!