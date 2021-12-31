Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead Reveals New Photos

✖

While fans of Zack Snyder have their eyes locked on HBO Max for the release of his Justice League cut later this year, the filmmaker has a second highly-anticipated project set to arrive in 2021. Army of the Dead, a movie about a casino heist during the zombie apocalypse, is coming to Netflix at some point this year, and folks are looking forward to see what Snyder does with his first post-DC project. We don't know when the movie is coming out, but we have some new photos to help tide us over until it arrives.

On Wednesday morning, EW released a couple of brand new images from Army of the Dead, which show the cast in action. Both images feature the ensemble's main star, Dave Bautista, who is leading the charge. Check it out!

(Photo: Netflix)

"It is a full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie, so it's genre-on-genre in a great way," said Snyder. "So you expect pure zombie mayhem, and you get that, 100 percent. But also you get these really amazing characters on a fantastic journey. It's going to surprise people that there's a lot of warmth and real emotion with these great characters."

"With Dawn, we made a zombie movie but tried to do it all the way with all of those tropes of the genre," the director added. "That was so fun, so I started to think of what were other genres that story didn't have room for. It's this tone where you have fun with the genre but you don't make fun of the genre — it's a fine line."

(Photo: Netflix)

Before getting the ball rolling at Netflix, Snyder tried to make Army of the Dead with Warner Bros., the studio that worked with for years on various DC films. Ultimately, WB wasn't too keen on spending the money on a zombie heist.

"They didn't want to spend that kind of money on a zombie movie, or just didn't take it that seriously," said Snyder. "I was always like, 'Look guys, this is more than [just a zombie movie],' but it fizzled out."

