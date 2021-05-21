Zack Snyder Reveals First Poster for Army of the Dead Prequel

✖

Army of the Dead blew audiences' minds when it made its debut on Netflix earlier this summer, with the genre-bending zombie film definitely not pulling any punches. Luckily, the franchise is far from over, with a prequel film titled Army of Thieves, as well as an anime series, set to debut within the next year. Ahead of Army of Thieves' presence at this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con @ Home, Netflix just unveiled the first poster for the upcoming film, and it looks like producer Zack Snyder is hyped. On Tuesday, Snyder took to Twitter to share a look at the poster, and tease that the project will have "more safes [and] less zombies." While that tagline might be disappointing to some who wanted more undead fare, it certainly seems like there are going to be some unexpected storylines branching out of the safe-cracking affair.

Dieter is back, with more safes and less zombies. 💰🔐 Don't miss the Army of Thieves @Comic_Con panel this Sunday, July 25 at 2 pm PT. #ComicConAtHome #ArmyofThieves pic.twitter.com/IM2m9j3d4n — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) July 20, 2021

Army of Thieves will star and be directed by Matthias Schweighöefer, who is reprising his role as Ludwig Dieter from Army of the Dead. The film will also star Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O'Fee, Stuart Martin, and Guztavo Khanage. Snyder is a producer on the film and has a story credit.

"The Thieves will be a very entertaining and very cool movie," Schweighöfer told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "We finished, and I'm in post-production. Nathalie Emmanuel is fantastic in that movie. And yeah, it will be a hell of a ride. It's so funny. And you will see scenes never seen before. It's really entertaining. So, hopefully, we can all watch that movie soon."

As for Army of the Dead, the movie is still streaming on Netflix and stars Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Stuber), Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter, Kick-Ass 2), Omari Hardwick (Power, Kick-Ass), Theo Rossi (Luke Cage), Ana De La Reguera (Cowboys and Aliens, Narcos), Huma Qureshi (Viceroy's House, Gangs of Wasseypur), Hiroyuki Sanada (Avengers: Endgame, Westworld), Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead, Deadwood), Raúl Castillo (Seven Seconds, Looking), Nora Arnezeder (Mozart in the Jungle, Origin), Matthias Schweighöfer (You Are Wanted, The Most Beautiful Day), Samantha Win (Arrow, Wonder Woman) and Rich Cetrone (300, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice).

Are you excited to see Army of Thieves come to Comic-Con @ Home? What do you think of the film's first poster? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Army of Thieves is expected to be released later this year exclusively on Netflix.