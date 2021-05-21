Zombie Tiger Has Fans Raving After Army of the Dead Trailer Release

The first trailer for Zack Snyder's newest film was released on Tuesday morning, and fans everywhere are loving what they're seeing from the filmmaker's return to the zombie genre. Army of the Dead, Snyder's first zombie flick since Dawn of the Dead, pits a team of mercenaries against an entire city of the undead, and it looks every bit as wild as it sounds. The trailer is packed with crazy and exciting moments, but none seem to compare to the debut of a zombie tiger named Valentine, a creature that has taken the Internet by storm.

Army of the Dead creates a world where the virus of the undead can affect animals as well as humans (not birds, though). That resulted in a white tiger from one of the attractions in Las Vegas turning into a lethal killing machine.

Since the trailer for Army of the Dead went live, fans have been buzzing about Valentine, who absolutely steals the show when appearing at the end of the trailer. People are already in love with the menacing creature.

Take a look!