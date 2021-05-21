Zombie Tiger Has Fans Raving After Army of the Dead Trailer Release
The first trailer for Zack Snyder's newest film was released on Tuesday morning, and fans everywhere are loving what they're seeing from the filmmaker's return to the zombie genre. Army of the Dead, Snyder's first zombie flick since Dawn of the Dead, pits a team of mercenaries against an entire city of the undead, and it looks every bit as wild as it sounds. The trailer is packed with crazy and exciting moments, but none seem to compare to the debut of a zombie tiger named Valentine, a creature that has taken the Internet by storm.
Army of the Dead creates a world where the virus of the undead can affect animals as well as humans (not birds, though). That resulted in a white tiger from one of the attractions in Las Vegas turning into a lethal killing machine.
Since the trailer for Army of the Dead went live, fans have been buzzing about Valentine, who absolutely steals the show when appearing at the end of the trailer. People are already in love with the menacing creature.
Take a look!
I LOVE HIM
prevnext
Valentine the zombie tiger! I LOVE HIM #ArmyOfTheDead pic.twitter.com/HHPe3gY7qk— 𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗖Ʊ𝗥𝗬 | #SnyderCut (@theSNYDERVERSE) April 13, 2021
Where Can I Get One?
prevnext
So... can I adopt a zombie tiger? #ArmyOfTheDead— NQ Cole & Nana 🇺🇸🇨🇿 (@TheNerdQueens) April 13, 2021
10/10
prevnext
10/10 going to drop steppenwolf’s ass for the zombie tiger. #ArmyOfTheDead pic.twitter.com/CZiPId7eeV— 𝘉𝘦𝘦 🐉 (@cavillclarke) April 13, 2021
You Had Me
prevnext
You had me at "zombie tiger" https://t.co/gLv6jQU8bo— André Lima Araújo 🇵🇹 (@erdna11) April 13, 2021
Obsessed Already
prevnext
If anything happens to Valentine, the zombie tiger, i will set up camp in zack snyder’s mentions. I will become the “Charlie Hunnam...will it be Green Lantern?” guy. #ArmyOfTheDead pic.twitter.com/ska2gpmm1x— 𝘉𝘦𝘦 🐉 (@cavillclarke) April 13, 2021
I Need This Movie Now
prevnext
A zombie man riding a zombie horse with his zombie tiger by his side. I need this movie right now. #ArmyOfTheDead pic.twitter.com/UB9QhgTU3j— Skkkrt Angle | bIm (@juicelessadriel) April 13, 2021
Yes It Is
prevnext
It's a goddamn zombie tiger!
Yes it is...#ArmyOfTheDead. https://t.co/3fCqW3LpDI— Clay Staub (@Clay_Staub) April 13, 2021
Insane
prevnext
THE ZOMBIE TIGER IS INSANE #ArmyOfTheDead pic.twitter.com/cTVpsxrHss— sabrina 🦇 ❓0❓❓ (@nightwaynes) April 13, 2021
Love it
prevnext
a Zombie Tiger is honestly just the most wild idea i love it so much#ArmyOfTheDead— Luke (@qLxke_) April 13, 2021
Sign Me Up
prev
A Zombie Tiger named Valentine? Sign me Up #ArmyOfTheDead pic.twitter.com/RznKmpFyqa— Kingfadedz👑 (@ChronoFade) April 13, 2021