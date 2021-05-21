Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead Trailer Released by Netflix

The newest movie from Zack Snyder is almost upon us. Following the debut of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max, the filmmaker is turning to Netflix for his next film debut. Army of the Dead, a thriller about a casino heist in the middle of the zombie apocalypse, is set to arrive on Netflix on May 21st, a little over a month from now. Fortunately, we don't have to wait that long to see some footage from the film, as the streaming service has finally unveiled the official trailer for Army of the Dead.

Snyder has been teasing the arrival of the first Army of the Dead trailer for a while now, even confirming that it would arrive on April 13th. Well the 13th is here, and so is the trailer, as promised. You can watch the brand new trailer in the video at the top of the page.

Dave Bautista stars in Army of the Dead alongside Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighofer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Tig Notaro, Raul Castillo, Huma S. Qureshi, Samantha Win, Richard Cetrone, and Michael Cassidy.

The official logline for Army of the Dead reads: "Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted."

Earlier this year, Snyder went into detail about the various genres represented in Army of the Dead while speaking to EW.

"It is a full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie, so it's genre-on-genre in a great way," said Snyder. "So you expect pure zombie mayhem, and you get that, 100 percent. But also you get these really amazing characters on a fantastic journey. It's going to surprise people that there's a lot of warmth and real emotion with these great characters."

"With Dawn, we made a zombie movie but tried to do it all the way with all of those tropes of the genre," the director added. "That was so fun, so I started to think of what were other genres that story didn't have room for. It's this tone where you have fun with the genre but you don't make fun of the genre — it's a fine line."

Army of the Dead is set to arrive on Netflix on May 21st.