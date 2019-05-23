Movies

Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals Commando Deleted Scene Where He Beat Someone to Death With Their Own Arm

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been thrust back into the public limelight, thanks to the combination of his new Terminator: Dark Fate trailer, and as the subject of a viral video (more on that below). The renewed interest in the action icon and former governor led to a recent AMA on Reddit, which turned up an interesting piece of movie history trivia!

Fans of Schwarzenegger’s 1985 cult-hit action flick Commando will get a kick out of hearing this one: apparently, one scene cut from the movie would’ve featured Arnold Schwarzenegger beating a bad guy to death with his own arm!

This is what Schwarzenegger shared with fans, after being asked if the team behind Commando knew how funny the film was, while filming it:

Schwarzenegger: “As soon as a carried a thousand pound log with one arm I knew it was funny. But let me share the scenes you didn’t see that i tired to get in.

I wanted to cut off a guys’s arm and kill him with it. This wasn’t in the script. He would throw a knife at me and after he missed, while his arm was still extended, I chop it off a tthe shoulder with a machete and beat him to death with it. Needless to say, I was asked by the head of the studio, Larry Gordon to come to his office. And he said ‘what the [f*ck] is the matter with you? DO you want to make money with this movie or an x-rated movie?’

I said ‘you’re right’ and he said ‘get the f*ck out of my office.’”

If that isn’t good enough for you, this next bit makes this would-be scene of gore and violence even better: When asked what the one-liner for that arm-beating moment would be, Schwarzenegger dropped this gem:

“Thanks for lending me a hand.”

What?! That’s some classic Schwarzenegger right there, and we were all deprived of it. Criminal.

In all seriousness though: it’s almost hilarious to think of a scene like that causing such uproar at a studio back in the 1980s, while John Wick 3 has shot, stabbed, and beaten its way to box office supremacy. What constituted an X-rating back then, is certainly much different now, to say the least.

What do you think of this Commando scene that didn’t make it?

Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters on November 1st.

