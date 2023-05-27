Arnold Schwarzenegger Reacts to Bruce Willis' Retirement

Arnold Schwarzenegger is currently busy promoting his new Netflix series, FUBAR, which was released on the streaming site this weekend. During a recent chat with CinemaBlend about the new show, Schwarzenegger was asked about his former co-star, Bruce Willis. The two actors were just some of the many big action stars who appeared in The Expendables together. In fact, the duo even said each other's most iconic lines in The Expendables 2. Earlier this year, Willis' family revealed the actor had been officially diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) after it was announced last year that the actor would be retiring from acting.

"I think that he's fantastic," Schwarzenegger said of Willis. "He was, always for years and years, is a huge, huge star. And I think that he will always be remembered as a great, great star. And a kind man. I understand that under his circumstances, health-wise, that he had to retire. But in general, you know, we never really retire. Action heroes, they reload."

Bruce Willis' Family Statement:

Earlier this year, Willis' family released a joint statement from Bruce's wife, Emma, ex-wife Demi Moore, and daughters, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn. You can read part of the statement below:

"As a family, we wanted to take this opportunity to thank you all for the outpouring of love and compassion for Bruce over the past ten months," the Willis Family wrote. "Your generosity of spirit has been overwhelming, and we are tremendously grateful for it. For your kindness, and because we know you love Bruce as much as we do, we wanted to give you an update."

They continued, "Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis." You can read more here.

What Is FUBAR About?

Arnold Schwarzenegger stars as Luke Brunner, a veteran CIA operative on the verge of retirement. But ringing in the golden years is put on hold when he's called up for one last undercover mission: saving another operative that just so happens to be his daughter. The series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor. FUBAR stars Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Jay Baruchel, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, Barbara Eve Harris and Gabriel Luna.

FUBAR is now streaming on Netflix.