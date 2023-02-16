Bruce Willis' Family Announces Actor's Dementia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis has been officially diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), his family has announced. FTD is a condition or group of disorders caused by progressive nerve cell loss in the frontal or temporal lobes of the brain. This represents a progression of the aphasia diagnosis Bruce Willis received last year and indicates a steady progression of deterioration to come.

Willis' family released a joint statement from Bruce's wife, Emma, ex-wife Demi Moore, and daughters, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn – you can read it below:

As a family, we wanted to take this opportunity to thank you all for the outpouring of love and compassion for Bruce over the past ten months," the Willis Family writes. "Your generosity of spirit has been overwhelming, and we are tremendously grateful for it. For your kindness, and because we know you love Bruce as much as we do, we wanted to give you an update. Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis. FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know. Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce's condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research. [Bruce] always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately. We know in our hearts that -- if he could today -- he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families. Bruce has always found joy in life -- and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible.

(Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage via Getty)

Bruce Willis announced his retirement from acting at the end of March 2022, citing the language-communication disorder aphasia. At that time, the Willis Family commemorated Bruce's retirement with the following statement:

To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the post reads. "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn.

We wish Bruce Willis and his family the best going forward.

Via: ET