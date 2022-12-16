Austin Butler Reportedly Campaigning for Major MCU Role

Marvel Studios has been churning out hit after hit since 2008's Iron Man and they haven't had a miss since. The studios has put out at least 30 films and they aren't stopping any time soon with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania being the first film from their Phase Five slate. Disney and Fox completed their merger a few years back and they will release their first project as a product of the merger with The Fantastic Four. John Kranski appeared as the first Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Now multiple actors are throwing their names in the ring for the reboot including Elvis star Austin Butler. According to Jeff Sneider's The Hot Mic podcast, he heard that Butler's agents have been "putting him up" for the role of Johnny Storm / Human Torch in the MCU.

The studio unveiled their plans for the next three years, with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. One thing that wasn't announced on the slate was a third Black Panther movie. Even though it's all but guaranteed that fans will receive a third Black Panther movie, Marvel producer Nate Moore revealed during a recent interview that the studio and Ryan Coogler both want to see the fan response to the highly-anticipated sequel before agreeing to do a third film in the franchise.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore said. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the sequel, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominque Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is exclusively in theaters now!

